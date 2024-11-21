Getafe goalkeeper Soria backing Bordalas January signings call

Getafe goalkeeper David Soria is backing coach Jose Bordalas for January signings.

Bordalas has called for at least six new additions.

And Soria said: “In the end, the more people come and contribute, the better. There is a lot more competition, the level goes up. We have to stick to the rules of LaLiga and the opportunities we have and have had.

"Everyone wants to have the best players possible. The more we have, the better, but those of us who are here have to get this done . We have to wait for the market. If people come, very good, and if not, we have to continue."

Soria also said: "I haven’t seen any attitude problems, I haven’t seen any neglect, I haven’t seen any lack of respect . It’s not the time to give it up, it’s the time to keep improving and working. If we analyse the games, we’ve been close to victory."