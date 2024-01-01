Getafe chief Reyes expects busy January market

Getafe sports chief Ruben Reyes expects to be active in the January market.

Reyes spoke before Sunday's 1-1 draw at Villarreal.

He said, “I think that in the end all the players that are joining are good and important. This season it is true that we have fewer than other years, perhaps we are the shortest squad due to the adjustments that had to be made.

"We hope to bring in players in January.”

Allan Nyom was re-signed last week as a free agent.

Reyes added: “He is an experienced player, he knows Pepe perfectly, he has asked us to bring him in and we have full confidence in all his decisions.”