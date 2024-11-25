Gavi snaps at Barcelona teammates after Celta Vigo collapse: Stupidity!

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
LaLiga
Barcelona midfielder Gavi snapped at teammates after Saturday's collapse at Celta Vigo.

Leading 2-0, Barca had Marc Casado sent off before conceding twice inside the final 10 minutes.

An unhappy Gavi rapped afterwards: "We were in control of the game, but the sending off affected us a lot. They scored against us in two specific actions. We can't have a player sent off, because then this happens.

"The first goal was a stupidity. We had to clear the ball. It's football and we have to learn. And with one man less it's difficult to get the three points.

"Was I asking my teammates to calm down? If you stop concentrating, whatever happens happens."

Finally, on his return as a starter, Gavi added: "I'm happy, it was after a year. The important thing was the three points."

 

