Celta Vigo coach Giraldez on Barcelona draw: We could've scored a third

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez was left frustrated after their 2-2 draw with Barcelona.

Celta came from 2-0 down to take a point, with Barcelona also seeing Marc Casado sent off. Giraldez, however, felt they had a goal in them before fulltime.

Match summary:

“There are two ways to read it. We have scored in a game where we are 0-2, against the leader, who has had a brilliant season. I am a little dissatisfied because both of them were avoidable goals. I think we had the chance to win the game because we had time to have scored the third once we had tied the game. They push you to the limit, they are a team with a very high physical and confidence level that makes them dangerous.”

Gerard Martín's non-dismissal:

"For me it's wrong that the VAR doesn't give a second yellow card. That's all I can say. It's a sending off that can change the game and the VAR should come in to help if necessary."

It could have been decisive:

“It was evident with the expulsion in the second half. In a match with two teams so aggressive, so brave, being left with one less player limits you a lot because there is superiority in some areas.”

They already have points against a big team:

“For me, of the three games against the big teams, it was the least complete. I think we were better against Real Madrid and Atlético. Today we drew and we could have won, but against the other two big teams we were more solid.”