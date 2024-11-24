Barcelona defender Kounde: My mistake cost us victory at Celta Vigo

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde admits he was at fault in their 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo.

At 2-0 ahead, a mistake from Kounde led to Celta's first goal late into the game before they completed their comeback.

Kounde later said, "I didn't have a good game from the start, I lacked concentration and, in the end, you pay dearly for it in a simple play. We fell down and they were up. We were 2-0 up and that mistake hurt us. I made a very gross error, which can't happen again. I feel very frustrated and disappointed, especially with myself.

"It's true that we didn't play a good game, we didn't control the game, but we were 2-0 up. I'm sure that without my error, we would have won. When you don't do things well or everything you have to do, you are punished, be it life or football.

"I saw very clearly that the ball has gone out and I stopped. But that reflects what I said, the lack of concentration because even though I see clearly that it has gone out, I have to continue. These are details that mean that I was not involved today. I accept it, there is no need to get down on myself, but these are two important points. We have drawn the game, in part, because of me."