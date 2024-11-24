Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Man Utd jump ahead of Real Madrid in Davies battle, admits agent
Chiesa makes Liverpool loan decision

Barcelona midfielder Casado apologises for red card after Celta Vigo draw

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona midfielder Casado apologises for red card after Celta Vigo draw
Barcelona midfielder Casado apologises for red card after Celta Vigo drawLaLiga
Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has apologised for his red card in last night's 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo.

The visitors were 2-0 ahead in Vigo before Casado was sent off for a clash with former Barca midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Taking to social media afterwards, Casado posted: "First of all, I would like to apologise to both the team and the fans.

"These are decisions that are made in thousandths of a second and it is clear that today's decision was not the right one. We will continue working for the rest of the game.

"Long live Barça."

 

Casado apology
Casado apologyMarc Casado/Instagram
Mentions
LaLigaCasado Torras MarcMoriba IlaixBarcelonaCelta Vigo
Related Articles
Celta Vigo coach Giraldez on Barcelona draw: We could've scored a third
Barcelona defender Kounde: My mistake cost us victory at Celta Vigo
Barcelona coach Flick on Celta Vigo draw: We played a very bad game