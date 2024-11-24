Barcelona midfielder Casado apologises for red card after Celta Vigo draw

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has apologised for his red card in last night's 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo.

The visitors were 2-0 ahead in Vigo before Casado was sent off for a clash with former Barca midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

Taking to social media afterwards, Casado posted: "First of all, I would like to apologise to both the team and the fans.

"These are decisions that are made in thousandths of a second and it is clear that today's decision was not the right one. We will continue working for the rest of the game.

"Long live Barça."