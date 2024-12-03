Garcia Pimienta delighted with Sevilla attitude for Osasuna draw

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta praised his players after Monday's 1-1 draw with Osasuna.

Ante Budimir had Osasuna ahead on 69 minutes before Dodi Lukebakio struck an equaliser two minutes later, leaving Garcia Pimienta pleased with their attitude.

Team reaction:

"It's one of the things we're working on every day, not depending on what happens on the scoreboard. If we're playing a good game, we try to score the first and go for the second; and if they score against you, we don't give up and continue to show that we were superior to our rival. It helped us to score an early equaliser and get back to square one. We continue to dominate and the desire to win makes Osasuna create opportunities on the counterattack, but the team has done everything in its power to get the three points."

Copa and Atlético:

"I know it perfectly (Olot) and I have also played against them when I was with the reserve team, I know the coach, I have trained many of the players who are there in the lower categories. It is a Segunda RFEF and at the moment they are not in a comfortable position in the table, but it will be a demanding, difficult match, like all the matches in the Copa. The grass on the stadium is good, but we have to play a complete match to get through the tie, which is what we want."

Feelings:

"I'm happy with the score because the 19 points were deserved. I've talked a lot about a team under construction and today we saw a complete game from the team with commitment, getting back on their feet after Osasuna's goal, I'll stick with that. If we continue along this line and consolidate what we're doing, we'll be closer to winning than losing games."

Peque and Saúl:

"I would have liked to have everyone available. I would have brought on more players if I could have. Kelechi couldn't come on because of Lokonga's discomfort and Agoumé had to do so. Saúl is a very experienced player. He came to help and contribute important things. He has had a very good recovery process and played a good game in a situation that was not easy. He has a lot to offer us. And Peque is a young lad, he had a very complete game, he is capable of playing between the lines, getting to the opponent's goal."