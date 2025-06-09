Galatasaray striker Morata admits he may end Spain career

Galatasaray striker Alvaro Morata concedes his saved penalty in Sunday's Nations League final shootout defeat to Portugal could be his last action with Spain.

Morata admits he may internationally retire after last night's defeat.

He said in his mixed zone, "I feel sorry for my teammates, but it's part of life.

"I thank the coach for his words. The penalty? I took it badly, I could have done better but I can't do anything about it. I'm angry, I wanted to cry even if I didn't.

"My children were in the stands, and in life you have to learn. Last year we won, today I have to live through a difficult moment."

Morata then added: "I only think about what happened today, but it is possible that I will not return in September."