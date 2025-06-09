Tribal Football
Most Read
Ronaldo matches Vargas as Spain’s ultimate nemesis
Hojlund breaks silence on Man Utd exit rumours
Bayer Leverkusen reject Liverpool's record bid for Wirtz
Chelsea locked in talks with Motor Lublin for defender Ede

Galatasaray striker Morata admits he may end Spain career

Carlos Volcano
Galatasaray striker Morata admits he may end Spain career
Galatasaray striker Morata admits he may end Spain careerGalatasaray/X.com
Galatasaray striker Alvaro Morata concedes his saved penalty in Sunday's Nations League final shootout defeat to Portugal could be his last action with Spain.

Morata admits he may internationally retire after last night's defeat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said in his mixed zone, "I feel sorry for my teammates, but it's part of life. 

"I thank the coach for his words. The penalty? I took it badly, I could have done better but I can't do anything about it. I'm angry, I wanted to cry even if I didn't.

"My children were in the stands, and in life you have to learn. Last year we won, today I have to live through a difficult moment."

Morata then added: "I only think about what happened today, but it is possible that I will not return in September."

Mentions
LaLigaMorata AlvaroGalatasaray
Related Articles
Fuming Ter Stegen convinced Barcelona forcing him out
Arsenal risk losing Zubimendi to Real Madrid despite terms settled
Barcelona striker Lewandowski quits Poland over captaincy row