Arsenal risk losing Zubimendi to Real Madrid despite terms settled

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi's move to Arsenal is stalling.

The Spain international is expected to make a final decision on his future this week after Sunday's Nations League final defeat to Portugal.

Arsenal have agreed to pay Zubimendi's £51m buyout clause and also has settled on personal terms worth €8m-a-year.

However, AS says the midfielder is having second thoughts knowing Real Madrid, under coach Xabi Alonso, is now making their interest known.

Zubimendi played for Xabi with Real Sociedad B and is said to be open to a reunion at Real Madrid this summer.

