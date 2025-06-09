Fuming Ter Stegen convinced Barcelona forcing him out

Marc-Andre ter Stegen feels he's being pushed out of Barcelona.

With a deal to 2028, the Germany goalkeeper doesn't want to leave Barca this summer.

However, Sport says Barca are keen to sell the veteran, despite Ter Stegen's stand.

Ter Stegen is said to be 'outraged' by Barca's move and also believes the club is leaking news to the press about his situation and fitness. Ter Stegen returned to match action at the end of last season after undergoing knee surgery in August.

Barca have offered Wojciech Szczesny a new deal and also are willing to pay the buyout clause of Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia.

Ter Stegen, 33, has a contract with Barca to 2028.