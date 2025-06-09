Tribal Football
Most Read
Ronaldo matches Vargas as Spain’s ultimate nemesis
Hojlund breaks silence on Man Utd exit rumours
Bayer Leverkusen reject Liverpool's record bid for Wirtz
Chelsea locked in talks with Motor Lublin for defender Ede

Fuming Ter Stegen convinced Barcelona forcing him out

Carlos Volcano
Fuming Ter Stegen convinced Barcelona forcing him out
Fuming Ter Stegen convinced Barcelona forcing him outLaLiga
Marc-Andre ter Stegen feels he's being pushed out of Barcelona.

With a deal to 2028, the Germany goalkeeper doesn't want to leave Barca this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Sport says Barca are keen to sell the veteran, despite Ter Stegen's stand.

Ter Stegen is said to be 'outraged' by Barca's move and also believes the club is leaking news to the press about his situation and fitness. Ter Stegen returned to match action at the end of last season after undergoing knee surgery in August.

Barca have offered Wojciech Szczesny a new deal and also are willing to pay the buyout clause of Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia.

Ter Stegen, 33, has a contract with Barca to 2028. 

Mentions
LaLigater Stegen Marc-AndreBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
SPL option emerges for unsettled Barcelona defender Christensen
Flick urges Barcelona move for PSV veteran Perisic
De Jong upbeat on new Barcelona deal