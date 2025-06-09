Barcelona striker Lewandowski quits Poland over captaincy row

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has announced he's quitting the Poland national team.

Lewandowski is furious after Poland coach Michal Probierz has replaced him as captain, with the armband now being worn by Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lewandowski wrote on social media: "Taking into account the circumstances and a loss of trust in the coach, I have decided to resign from playing for the Poland national team for as long as he remains in charge.

"I hope I will still have another chance to play again for the best fans in the world."

he 36-year-old striker has 85 goals in 158 appearances for his country.