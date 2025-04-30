Tribal Football
Most Read
Wayne Rooney slams Arsenal fans after PSG defeat
Chelsea and Man United dealt blow in Franco Mastantuono pursuit
REVEALED: Furious Rodrygo ready to hear from Man City and Pep
Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid fans: I gave my all, but...

Galatasaray plan move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Lunin

Carlos Volcano
Galatasaray plan move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Lunin
Galatasaray plan move for Real Madrid goalkeeper LuninLaLiga
Galatasaray are lining up a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Marca says Lunin has met with his agent, Jorge Mendes, about their plans this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ukraine international is ready to move after learning Real management are planning to offer senior goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois a new two-year contract extension.

Watching developments are Galatasaray, which have asked after Lunin several times this season.

With a deal to 2030, Lunin is willing to leave on-loan next term, convinced he will eventually succeed Courtois as Real's outright No1 in the future.

 

Mentions
LaLigaLunin AndriyGalatasarayReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid make William Saliba transfer decision
REVEALED: Furious Rodrygo ready to hear from Man City and Pep
Babel on Alexander-Arnold's summer move: He gave everything for his club, I wish him luck