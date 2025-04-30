Galatasaray plan move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Lunin

Galatasaray are lining up a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Marca says Lunin has met with his agent, Jorge Mendes, about their plans this summer.

The Ukraine international is ready to move after learning Real management are planning to offer senior goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois a new two-year contract extension.

Watching developments are Galatasaray, which have asked after Lunin several times this season.

With a deal to 2030, Lunin is willing to leave on-loan next term, convinced he will eventually succeed Courtois as Real's outright No1 in the future.