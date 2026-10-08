Gabriel Jesus shows how Lamine Yamal compares to Neymar

Gabriel Jesus has been impressed by new Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal after his first month in Catalonia.

After falling down the pecking order at Arsenal in the last 12 months, Jesus opted to accept an exit from the Premier League champions, to take on a new challenge in LaLiga.

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The Brazilian will be used as a rotating option in Hansi Flick's attack, alongside Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi - but it the 19-year-old La Roja genius who has caught his eye the most.

"Neymar is the most virtuoso footballer I've ever played with, he could do everything with both feet. For me, he's untouchable, nobody compares to him.

"But it's true that Lamine Yamal has some of his qualities, like his dribbling and personality. He's still very young, but he does things like a mature player, as if he were 30 years old.

"He's a genius who improves every year and becomes more and more of a genius.

"I don't like to talk about the Ballon d'Or, because I don't know if they reward a player's talent, their performance, or titles, but Lamine Yamal is the player I've enjoyed watching the most for years.

"This year he's won almost everything. So, for me, he's the favourite."