Lamine Yamal backs Barcelona teammate 'to shine' for Egypt

Lamine Yamal has praised Barcelona rising star Hamza Abdelakarim as he continues to be a star for club and country.

Hansi Flick opted to bring the 18-year-old into his first team plans over the summer as he resisted calls to send him out on loan to a LaLiga rival for the 2026/27 campaign.

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He joined Barca on loan for the second half of last season, and the club activated a clause to sign him permanently in June, after impressing for their U19 team.

Lamine Yamal is aware of the pressure young Barca players can endure and he's confident Abdelakarim will play his part in the months ahead.

"He's a player with a bright future. He's still young and has all the qualities to be a great striker. I think he'll make the most of his time with the team and score a lot of goals.

"He's a very adaptable player and we always try to make him feel comfortable.

"We all know his high level and that he's a prolific goalscorer. Everything will come in time. So I advise him to stay calm and focused.

"Hamza has the skills and abilities to achieve what he wants, and I hope he becomes a football legend in Egypt."