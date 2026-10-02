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Yamal makes candid admission about Ballon d'Or hopes

Yamal makes candid admission about Ballon d'Or hopes
Yamal makes candid admission about Ballon d'Or hopesRodrigo Jimenez / EPA / Profimedia

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal believes his age could work against him in the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the leading contenders for football's prestigious individual prize following another impressive year for club and country.

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However, Yamal fears voters may overlook his current achievements because of his youth.

"I think, being totally honest, there is one thing that people I don't know if they are going to change but I think people think that, as Lamine is 19 years old and Lamine is very good, he is going to win at some point," he told Guardian Sport. 

"So, let's say Mbappe, Fabian, Rodri, Kvaratskhelia, Messi, Kane.. They think that I will always be there and that I will win eventually.

"For example, Mbappe, the same thing happened to him when he was young. They told him that at some point he will win and, in the end, until now, he doesn't have any.”

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