Keane rips into Barcelona's Anthony Gordon despite goal: He has to become a main man!

Roy Keane has torn into Anthony Gordon despite his well taken goal against Spain.

Gordon joined FC Barcelona from Newcastle in summer 2026 on a five-year deal worth around £60M and he has since flourished in Spain.

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The 25 year old has made 6 La Liga appearances and has 4 assists under manager Hansi Flick who is relying on the winger to set up the likes of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in attack.

He continued his fine form against World Cup champions Spain on Saturday night, scoring the equaliser after his Barcelona teammate Yamal bagged the opening goal.

However, despite his fine performance on the night, Manchester United legend wants to see more from Gordon who he believes can be a key figure for the Three Lions in the years to come.

"Anthony Gordon is certainly full of confidence," Keane stated. "He is maturing, and his confidence must be sky-high. He was excellent tonight.

"What defines you as a top player, is your end product. The talent is all there, but he has to become a main man as a player."

Overall, Gordon's performance was sharp and decisive and he continues to grow as a player under both Thomas Tuchel and Flick, making the future for England and Barcelona very exciting.

England next face the Czech Republic and Croatia, games where Gordon will feature once more even if Tuchel rotates his side.