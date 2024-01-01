Tribal Football
Fuchs confident Alaba will fight-back at Real Madrid

Former Austria fullback Christian Fuchs is confident David Alaba will fight back at Real Madrid.

The defender is recovering from ACL surgery, which he underwent in January.

Asked about his former Austria teammate's recovery, Fuchs told AS: “The important thing at his age, is not to rush a return, to be sure that if you come back, it’s because you’re at your best.

“You have to be patient, as a player you want to be on the pitch all the time, and in every training session, sometimes injuries make you a better player.

"I think Alaba is going to come back stronger.”

