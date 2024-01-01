Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe admits new stadium build unlikely

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Endrick will learn very quickly here

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Endrick will learn very quickly here
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Endrick will learn very quickly here
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Endrick will learn very quickly hereLaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is happy with what he's seen from new signing Endrick.

Ancelotti was asked about the Brazilian teen ahead of next week's UEFA Super Cup clash with Atalanta in Warsaw.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "I like working with them because they learn very quickly. They pay attention to suggestions and instructions. They want to grow and improve.

"It's funny that Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are no longer considered young. We have a young team with a great future.

"It will depend on them and their ability to unite and form a group, because in the end the winner is always the team."

Mentions
LaLigaEndrickReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid striker Endrick impressed by Guler
Endrick happy after first weeks as a Real Madrid player
Real Madrid great Roberto Carlos: Endrick a complete player