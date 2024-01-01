Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Endrick will learn very quickly here

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is happy with what he's seen from new signing Endrick.

Ancelotti was asked about the Brazilian teen ahead of next week's UEFA Super Cup clash with Atalanta in Warsaw.

He said, "I like working with them because they learn very quickly. They pay attention to suggestions and instructions. They want to grow and improve.

"It's funny that Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are no longer considered young. We have a young team with a great future.

"It will depend on them and their ability to unite and form a group, because in the end the winner is always the team."