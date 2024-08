Real Madrid stunned by Tottenham asking price for Romero

Real Madrid stunned by Tottenham asking price for Romero

Real Madrid have pulled back from their pursuit of Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.

Real are interested in the Argentina internartional, but not at Spurs' asking price.

Advertisement Advertisement

TyC Sports says Tottenham have set a price tag of a whopping €175m.

The asking price has scared off Real Madrid - who have no intention of paying that much for the centre-back.

The Argentinia international is tied to Tottenham until the summer of 2027.