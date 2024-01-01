From Ghana Angels academy to Valencia: Ali Fadal and Leslie Okai reunited after two years

Ali Fadal and Leslie Okai, two young Ghanaian prospects at the VCF Academy, were reunited this past week at the club's Ciudad Deportiva.

Fadal arrived two seasons ago, and the Ghanaian midfielder has won honours with VCF Juvenil A, played for VCF Mestalla consistently and made his senior debut in the Copa del Rey last year as well as featuring in his first match at Mestalla in the club's pre-season friendly win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Okai, meanwhile, has followed in the footsteps of his compatriot, with whom he coincided at the Ghana Angels Soccer Academy in Accra and the SIMA Montverde Academy in Florida.

A big brother relationship

“For me, Ali Fadal is like an older brother. As soon as I heard about the possibility of coming to Valencia CF I contacted Ali and he helped me a lot," Leslie told VCF Media.

Leslie wants to follow in the footsteps of Fadal, who is fighting for a place in the first team and who welcomed his compatriot on his arrival to Paterna a few days ago.

‘Leslie is very good and that's why he's at Valencia CF. He is a leader on the pitch, he likes to compete and has a winning mentality all the time, he doesn't want to lose, he is a good defender, but he also helps the team a lot in attack and likes to dribble and shoot at goal. He has a lot of potential,’ says Fadal.

True to their roots

They both share the dream of continuing to grow at Valencia CF, but have their roots close to their hearts.

"I was born in a small village that had no roads and no electricity. We didn't even have money to go to school for two years, so we stayed at home. I remember hearing my mother cry all the time" says Fadal, who was taken to Florida by a SIMA Montverde scout, before being picked up by Valencia CF.

“Every summer when I go back to Ghana to see my mother and sisters, I always ask my teammates if they can give me boots and training wear to distribute among the community and at the academy where I started playing in Accra. I have a responsibility to the young people in my community in Ghana, who look up to me. Every time I go back, I am happy because everyone is so pleased for me there. Now everyone in my community is a Valencia CF fan," he adds.