Foulquier hints Valencia need new signings

Foulquier hints Valencia need new signingsLaLiga
Dimitri Foulquier urged calm after Valencia's preseason friendly draw with Levante.

Short of several senior players, Valencia were held 0-0 on the day and remain winless this preseason.

Foulquier said,  "I think that in the preseason the most important thing is not the score. It is to gain feelings, to gain rhythm and for the signings to adapt to the group.

"At the moment, the results are not the most important thing."

He was also asked about new signings and the fullback added: "I, honestly, am a footballer and I dedicate myself to giving my best and that's it. The better squad we have, the better it will be for everyone."

