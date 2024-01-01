Girona table bid for Valencia midfielder Guerra

Tribal Football
Girona table bid for Valencia midfielder GuerraLaLiga
Girona are moving for Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra.

The youngster has been linked with Europe's biggest clubs this past season.

However, Girona hope to convince Guerra with the chance of remaining in Spain and playing Champions League football this campaign.

AS says Girona have made an opening €18m offer for the midfielder.

The propoal falls short of Valencia's asking price, but not by much, and there is now room for negotiations.

Napoli and Juventus are among rival clubs also interested in Guerra this summer.

