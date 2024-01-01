Tribal Football
Canos happy scoring in Valencia preseason defeat
Sergi Canos was happy after scoring in Valencia's preseason friendly defeat at PSV Eindhoven.

The midfielder struck in the 2-1 loss.

Canos later said, "We had a very good game. The opposition were much further along with their preseason than us; they have already played six games. We had only played three, but I think the idea is to keep going like this. I think it is not a good result, but I think we have a good feeling and we want more.

"I feel good, I'm improving physically and, like the whole team, I think we are trying to get into that competitive dynamic again. I am happy with the goal, I am also happy with what was the first game I have played on the right, and the coach also wanted to try me there.

"I am quite happy that I can offer something on the right and on the left.

