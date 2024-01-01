Newcastle target Mamardashvili offers update on Valencia plans

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili insists his priority is to stay.

The Georgia international has been the subject of intense interest from Newcastle United, with the Saudi Pro League also keen.

Reporters from El Chiringuito met with Mamardashvili upon his return from holiday and asked him about his plans.

Is everything okay, have you been able to think about your future?

I'm in Valencia, right? Let's leave it here.

But how has there been talk about the interest of other teams?

I'm going to work at Valencia.

Do you want to stay?

I'm going to work at Valencia...

But do you want to stay?

I do.

Do you know if you're going to stay?

Don't know