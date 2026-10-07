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Former Real Madrid star Carvajal sees Getafe move collapse

Former Real Madrid star Carvajal sees Getafe move collapse
Former Real Madrid star Carvajal sees Getafe move collapseSplashNews.com / Splash / Profimedia

Dani Carvajal’s hopes of returning to La Liga have suffered a major setback after his proposed move to Getafe collapsed.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid when his contract expired during the summer.

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According to ESPN, club president Angel Torres has now confirmed negotiations have broken down completely. Asked about the defender’s potential arrival, Torres said: “Everything has fallen apart, there’s nothing left.”

Carvajal departed Real Madrid in June following a hugely successful spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning 27 trophies, including multiple Champions League titles.

The veteran right-back’s final competitive appearance for Madrid came on May 23, 2026, when he started their 4-2 victory over Athletic Club.

With the Getafe move now off, Carvajal remains a free agent as he considers the next chapter of his career.

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