Font rubbishes Laporta claims: Barcelona cannot sign Williams

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font insists there's no chance of signing Nico Williams.

Barca president Joan Laporta has stated they're in a position to pay the Athletic Bilbao star's €58m clause.

But Font told the Athletic: “I wish we could sign Nico Williams because that’s what we need. The president has said that it is possible, but that is not true. Today it cannot be done. We hope that it will be possible tomorrow. But today, it is not.

“The members want to dream and believe what they tell us. The problem is that they have been telling us for three summers that everything is fine, that we will sign players and that everything is resolved.

"With each passing year, credibility falls. And this summer, if promises are not kept, credibility will fall even more.”