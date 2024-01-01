Athletic Bilbao using Nico to front membership campaign amid transfer talk

Athletic Bilbao are using Nico Williams as the headline act for their season ticket promotion.
Despite talk of a move to Barcelona this summer, both Athletic and Williams are happy for him to front their membership campaign.
Barca must pay €58m to reach Williams' buyout clause and ferry him away from Athletic.
However, Marca says there is a confidence inside Athletic that the winger will be staying this season.
Indeed, it's suggested Williams has already made the decision to remain at the San Mames for the campaign.