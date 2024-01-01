Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender
Man Utd agree personal terms with Moroccan star
REVEALED: Obi-Martin selects Man Utd ahead of "higher German bids"

Athletic Bilbao using Nico to front membership campaign amid transfer talk

Athletic Bilbao using Nico to front membership campaign amid transfer talk
Athletic Bilbao using Nico to front membership campaign amid transfer talk
Athletic Bilbao using Nico to front membership campaign amid transfer talkLaLiga
Athletic Bilbao are using Nico Williams as the headline act for their season ticket promotion.

Despite talk of a move to Barcelona this summer, both Athletic and Williams are happy for him to front their membership campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Barca must pay €58m to reach Williams' buyout clause and ferry him away from Athletic.

However, Marca says there is a confidence inside Athletic that the winger will be staying this season.

Indeed, it's suggested Williams has already made the decision to remain at the San Mames for the campaign.

Mentions
LaLigaWilliams NicoAth BilbaoBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Athletic Bilbao willing to offer Nico new contract
PSG move to rattle Barcelona with Williams contract offer
Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Simon: Transfer pressure on Nico is unfair