Font raises "motion to censure" against Laporta: Only way to save Barcelona

Victor Font has again called on Joan Laporta to stand down as Barcelona president.

While Laporta has been defiant over the past week after winning an appeal over the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, while also see Barca win the Supercopa, Font is insisting the president needs to step down.

The former presidential candidate declared: "Laporta can't last five more minutes. With each passing day, we miss an opportunity.

"Our president laughs a lot and is a communicative beast, but the club needs much more."

The Catalan businessman stresses that, for the first time in a long time, various Barcelona groups agree on the need for a change in the direction of the club: "The most loyal members agree that Laporta cannot continue. He has shown that he is not prepared to face the challenges that Barça has or to take advantage of its potential."

One of the topics he has addressed Font It has been the possibility of activating a motion of censure, an idea that has lost strength in recent weeks and that, as he recognises, could be a tool that will generate instability, although he does not rule it out as a way to force a change in the presidency.

"We said the same with (Josep) Bartomeu. The motion destabilises, but it is the only mechanism that members have to save the club."