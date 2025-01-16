Real Betis coach Pellegrini accepts Barcelona too good for Copa hammering

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini had no complaints after their Copa del Rey thrashing by Barcelona.

Barca won 5-1 on Wednesday night, via goals from Gavi, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal. Betis' goal from a late penalty through Vitor Roque.

Afterwards, Pellegrini accepted Barca were too strong on the night.

Assessment of the tough elimination:

"Yes, a negative assessment, when one loses 5-1, cannot be positive. We came up against a great Barça, in a state of grace, coming off the previous match of being champion of the Super Cup, but we gave too many defensive liberties."

The direction of the team and the reinforcements:

"I've already said that, we'll see what happens in that regard. Now it's important to focus on LaLiga, we'll have a month to recover those points and in February we'll resume the Conference. We have the squad, I don't think we had our best moment in this last week, but I'm sure it will give us much more."

A different game from the one a month ago:

"We played a very good game there, we deserved to win, we created many chances. We were more aggressive than today, when we let them play a lot, they did us quite a bit of damage. We already know Lamine's level, but they had chances from various angles and converted five. The aggressiveness in the recovery was one of the differential factors between that game and today's."

Lamine, the most decisive player in the world?

"Not just Lamine, Barcelona at the moment has three or four players, Olmo, Raphinha or Pedri, and it is reflected in their results, but it is the work of a team."

Ruibal's injury:

"Ruibal sprained his ankle, we will see in the next few hours how serious it is."

Lamine's greatest virtue:

"I'm not the one to talk about Barcelona players. He shows his ability on the pitch in every game and I hope he continues to progress because he is very young."

Less aggressiveness:

"When we drew the match we were already unlucky enough to play away from home. There's a difference, all the statistics say so. Playing at home with the fans, the team was more aggressive. Barça had a hard time getting there and we had a lot of chances, stealing a lot of the ball. Today we were very passive and we let a team with very high-quality players play."

Vitor Roque's motivation:

"I think Vitor is not just doing well today, nobody can complain about his attitude. He is a young player, he is starting his career, he has a lot of things to improve, but he has very positive things, he is very dynamic, he tries to change the game with individual actions permanently, but I think that as he progresses he will be an important player."