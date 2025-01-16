Tribal Football
Kessie on Al-Ahli teammate Gabri: He could play for Barcelona

LaLiga
Al-Ahli midfielder Frank Kessie says he's proud of his time with Barcelona.

Indeed, Kessie admits he'd like to have spent longer with the Blaugrana.

He told Mundo Deportivo: "For me it was an honour to be a player at Barcelona, ​​a club with an extraordinary history. I won two titles there, and it was fantastic. I had signed for five years and I would have liked to respect my contract, but football is like that. I came to Barça to win and I won a championship, having a great experience with the staff, teammates and fans."

Despite his desire to stay, Kessié chose a new adventure in Saudi Arabia, at Al Ahli. He explained: "They made me feel important in an emerging league that wants to grow, and I preferred to accept this challenge. I am proud of what I have done at Barça, but now I want to give my all here."

At Al-Ahli, former Celta Vigo superkid Gabri Veiga is a teammate and Kessie added: "He has the qualities to play in a big club like Barcelona.

"He is a young talent and, if he works well, he can return to Europe and do great things, maybe even in Blaugrana."

