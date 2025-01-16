Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Gavi "really enjoyed" Barcelona Copa triumph over Betis
Barcelona midfielder Gavi was happy to be involved in their Copa del Rey win against Real Betis.

Barca won 5-1 with Gavi getting on the scoresheet on Wednesday night.

The match:

"I really enjoyed playing with my teammates."

 

Lamine Yamal:

"Behind Leo Messi, he is the best player."

 

After the injury:

"I've had several very good matches and that's what's important. I have to play without fear and that's my mentality."

 

Ronald Araujo:

"I can't tell you anything because I don't know. The culés have to stay calm. Many journalists make things up. Araujo wants to stay at Barça and I trust that he will."

 

Attacking midfielder:

"It's very comfortable, especially because of the teammates I have. Whatever the coach decides."

 

Knock:

"A knock on my left knee, but nothing. Just a knock. Happy to continue adding minutes."

 

Ambitions:

"Our goal is to win as many titles as possible for the club."

 

Crossing paths with Real Madrid:

"I don't care if it's in the quarterfinals or the final. We'll go to win like we always do."

 

November-December:

"I don't think the slump was due to the game, it was due to the goals. The ball didn't go in, but we deserved to win all the games. We have to score like we did today, stay calm and enjoy it."

