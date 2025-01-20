Florentino confirmed Real Madrid president for four more years

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been confirmed for another four years.

Florentino stood for re-election this weekend unopposed and was announced president to 2029 on Monday morning.

He said, "Have no doubt that we will do whatever it takes to keep this club with its members, as it has been in our 122-year history. In short, so that no one can take away our economic heritage.

"For this, I confirm that we will bring to this Assembly a proposal for corporate reorganization of the club that, clearly, ensures our future, protects us from the threats we suffer and, above all, guarantees that the members are truly owners of our club, real owners of our economic heritage and fully entitled."

In addition, José Ángel Sánchez, Manuel Redondo, Manuel Gómez and Francisco García have joined the board of directors.