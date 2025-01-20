Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Man City boss Guardiola: Any new striker will join as Haaland cover
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford

COPA DEL REY QF DRAW: Barcelona go to Valencia; Leganes host Real Madrid

Carlos Volcano
COPA DEL REY QF DRAW: Barcelona go to Valencia; Leganes host Real Madrid
COPA DEL REY QF DRAW: Barcelona go to Valencia; Leganes host Real MadridLaLiga
Barcelona will go to Valencia, while Real Madrid face Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

The final eight draw was held on Monday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid will face Getafe at the Metropolitano and Real Sociedad will meet Osasuna.

The ties will be played between February 4 and 6.

The last time Leganés and Real Madrid met in the Copa was in the 2018 quarterfinals. Leganes won the tie to reach the semifinals. For many, it was this result which led to Zinedine Zidane to decide to leave as Real coach at the end of the season.

 

COPA DEL REY QUARTERFINALS:

Valencia-Barcelona

Leganés-Real Madrid

Atletico-Getafe

Real Sociedad-Osasuna

Mentions
Copa del ReyLaLigaZidane ZinedineLeganesReal MadridBarcelonaReal SociedadGetafeOsasunaAtl. MadridValencia
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: When Ceballos and Ancelotti weren't at Real Madrid they thought differently
LaLiga relegation battle: Who will go down?
Valencia, Espanyol join protest against Barcelona registration ruling