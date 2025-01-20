COPA DEL REY QF DRAW: Barcelona go to Valencia; Leganes host Real Madrid

Barcelona will go to Valencia, while Real Madrid face Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

The final eight draw was held on Monday morning.

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid will face Getafe at the Metropolitano and Real Sociedad will meet Osasuna.

The ties will be played between February 4 and 6.

The last time Leganés and Real Madrid met in the Copa was in the 2018 quarterfinals. Leganes won the tie to reach the semifinals. For many, it was this result which led to Zinedine Zidane to decide to leave as Real coach at the end of the season.

COPA DEL REY QUARTERFINALS:

Valencia-Barcelona

Leganés-Real Madrid

Atletico-Getafe

Real Sociedad-Osasuna