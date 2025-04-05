Flick: The one concern I have about Barcelona

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick concedes he has one major concern about his team this season.

Ahead of tonight's clash with Real Betis, the German admits there's one worry he has.

Advertisement Advertisement

"In ball possession, when we do well and you can see the rhythm, it is really amazing, but many teams know how to punish us," he reflected.

"It could be a ball loss or a bad ball touch - an unprovoked mistake, as they say in tennis.

:We must eliminate that. With the ball in attack we are good, but the counter-attacks the other way we must eliminate."

Barca currently lead the LaLiga table, are into the final of the Copa del Rey and have a Champions League quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund ahead of them.