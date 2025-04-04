Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona goalkeeper Szczesny mocks Atletico Madrid: I had to pretend I was doing something!LaLiga
Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny enjoyed a swipe at Atletico Madrid this week.

After winning the second-leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal at Atletico, the Pole had a dig at the hosts.

A 1-0 win at the Metropolitano saw Barca reach the final 5-4 on aggregate.

Speaking on TVP Sports, Szczesny laughed: "I have not made any crucial stops today. I had to pretend I was doing something!"

Asked if he enjoyed the night, the veteran keeper continued: "Yes, it was good to be there, in a semifinal.

"They launched their best players in the attack, but we were very sure. It was a semifinal and they needed a goal to get to overtime. It is normal for us to back down a bit.

"That doesn't mean we didn't want a second goal and a third. You have to suffer a little, but they did not finish once between the posts. A professional job done."

The former Arsenal and Juventus keeper, added: "Yes, it is without a doubt the most beautiful team I have played on. I cannot deny that it is also the most effective.

"Playing in Barcelona is very interesting. I recommend it to all future Polish players. Work hard, maybe someday you will have a chance like this."

