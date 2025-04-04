Tribal Football
Freixa slams LaLiga over Barcelona battle against Olmo, Victor registrations
Former Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa has hit out at critics after the ruling in the club's favour over Dani Olmo and Pau Victor's registrations.

LaLiga has declared they intend to appeal against the decision from the Higher Sports Council (CSD) this week.

But Freixa, who also is a former board member, told Radio Marca: "Their players have the right to be recognized as working as professional athletes, which is why the Higher Sports Council granted the precautionary measure in January.

"This is not the first time that the CSD, as the supreme administrative body in sports matters, has had to intervene when a particular federation refuses to grant a license.

"I find it shameful that the LaLiga, which is ultimately the employers' association and has to look after the interests of a competition, is issuing statements against a team that, I don't want to say is more important than the others, but it does have the importance that it has, precisely on the day that it is going to play a semi-final of a tournament as important as the Copa del Rey and just a few hours before the Higher Sports Council is due to make its decision."

