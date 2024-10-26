Flick proud as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid at Bernabeu

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the second-half as the visitors stunned Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Lewandowski scored twice in three minutes early in the second half before Lamine Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in an ElClasico in the 77th minute. Captain Raphinha closed out the 4-0 win six minutes from time.

Afterwards, coach Hansi Flick was left proud of his players in a match where the benches clashed.

Peformance:

"We started very well. In the first half, we did well. The defence was high up. It seems dangerous and risky, but it isn't. It worked. In the end, we made the right changes at half-time. The players did very well. The players showed their quality in front of goal. Everyone knew what to do, in defence and in attack. I always say that we like to improve. Today wasn't easy, but we defended well. We believe in our idea. But we have to keep going."

Speech at half-time:

"We made a change and we also pressed more. In the second half, we had more control of the ball. That's what I told them."

Happy week:

"I always say it, I'm happy to be working at Barcelona. To live in Barcelona. It's a fantastic job. I feel happy. We had a fantastic game and I'm proud. I'm happy for Iñaki, who did well. It's important to keep a clean sheet. The players have more confidence. They celebrated it in the dressing room, it's nice to see.

"I always look at the team's work, and if we stick to our plan, it has worked. We have also been very good in defence. I am happy with what we have achieved, I don't look at what happened in the past. The supporters have helped us a lot in recent weeks."

Robert Lewandowski:

"We had to create an atmosphere where all the players could give their best. The climate is very good. We can celebrate this victory, I'm giving them two days of rest, after recovering. And then we'll prepare for the match against Espanyol. We're happy, but we have to focus on what's coming next.

"It's good to have Gavi, Dani, Frenkie... but they're all important. Fermin, too. It's good for the coach to have more options to choose from. There's great quality in the team and everyone is playing at a very good level."

System change:

"Each match and opponent are different, and adaptations are made. We all work on defence, and we always do. The four at the back and Iñaki have done a great job. We have good feelings."

Clash with Real Madrid coach Ancelotti:

"I haven't seen it. I've spoken to him, but it's a normal situation. We celebrated the goal. We're adults enough to talk about them."