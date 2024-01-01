Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans

Flick defends Barcelona players after Monaco hammering

Flick defends Barcelona players after Monaco hammering
Flick defends Barcelona players after Monaco hammering
Flick defends Barcelona players after Monaco hammeringProfimedia
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick understood the whistles as they were thumped 3-0 by AS Monaco last night.

Fans turned on the coach as Barca were hammered in traditional Joan Gamper Trophy season curtain-raiser.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Flick said: “I know what this team can do. It wasn’t our game, we haven’t been good, but in Valencia we will do it differently. I’m sure we will have a different performance. The time to lose is now. Better than during the season.

“When you lose 0-3 it’s not easy for the fans, but the atmosphere in Montjuic has been fantastic. When we play fast, the public’s reaction is perfect, so we have to provoke that emotion from the pitch.”

Flick also said: “We had the opportunity to go ahead on the scoreboard and then the game would have been different. During the first half we did not play as fast as we would have liked. The speed and passing have not been as good as in previous games, we lost a lot of balls there.

"We did not control the match and that has allowed Monaco to improve. In the second half we were better, but a mistake scored us 0-1 and ended up triggering this huge result.

“We can play much better. We have five days to prepare for the game against Valencia, to improve the pressure and our game. I’m sure we’ll do better on Saturday.”

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelonaMonaco
Related Articles
Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen: We must learn from Monaco defeat
Barcelona find opponents for Joan Gamper Trophy match
Barcelona chief Deco meets Mendes about Fati future