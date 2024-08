Barcelona chief Deco meets Mendes about Fati future

Barcelona chief Deco is prepared to sell Ansu Fati this month.

Fati spent last season on-loan with Brighton.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Sport says Deco has informed agent Jorge Mendes to find a new club for his client.

The 21-year-old is no longer part of Barcelona's plans.

Fati is under contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2027 and has a €1bn buyout clause.

Fati has been linked with Fenerbahce and Bayer Leverkusen. He is currently sidelined with a foot injury.