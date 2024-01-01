Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen: We must learn from Monaco defeat

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen says they must learn from their hammering by AS Monaco.

Monaco thumped Barca 3-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy last night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barca captain Ter Stegen said: “Let’s hope it’s an accident. At some points we were not accurate and today’s game against a team that is ready to compete and has a very good team required something else.

"The details decide games and it’s nothing different in a friendly than in La Liga or a Champions League match. It is a good warning and we hope that in a few days we will be better.

“We have to analyse the game, there are things to improve and I am sure we will. We did not have the result we wanted. We have to analyse but we have days to do so and I am sure that on Saturday we will do better.”