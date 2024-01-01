Tribal Football
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans

Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen: We must learn from Monaco defeat
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen says they must learn from their hammering by AS Monaco.

Monaco thumped Barca 3-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy last night.

Barca captain Ter Stegen said: “Let’s hope it’s an accident. At some points we were not accurate and today’s game against a team that is ready to compete and has a very good team required something else.

"The details decide games and it’s nothing different in a friendly than in La Liga or a Champions League match. It is a good warning and we hope that in a few days we will be better.

“We have to analyse the game, there are things to improve and I am sure we will. We did not have the result we wanted. We have to analyse but we have days to do so and I am sure that on Saturday we will do better.”

LaLiga
