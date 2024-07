Barcelona find opponents for Joan Gamper Trophy match

Barcelona are set to announce their opponent for this year's Joan Gamper Trophy match.

Barca will face French opposition in the season curtain-raiser in the form of AS Monaco, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Advertisement Advertisement

The game will be held on August 12 at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic.

Monaco have accepted the invitation after their Super Cup tie with PSG in Beijing was postponed.

The match will mark Hansi Flick's first in charge of Barca.