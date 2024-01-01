Flick admits Barcelona to 'play more direct'; explains Thiago arrival

Hansi Flick admits he plans to move away from Barcelona's traditional tiki-taka possession football.

Flick says he plans for a more "direct" game for the new season.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany coach told Barca One: "Here the tradition is the touch game, but I also want them to go directly to the goal.

"Let them focus a little more on scoring. I think my style doesn't have any big changes. I'm looking for the same thing, pressing very high, and playing in the opponent's half of the field. But, at the end of the day, you have to win."

Flick also explained the hiring of former Barca and Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara to his staff.

He said, "I talked a lot about Thiago when he was at Liverpool. He had bad luck with injuries. When he decided to put an end to his career, I asked him if he wanted to join my staff . I wanted to know what he had in mind for the future and what he wanted to do.

"So I asked him if he wanted to be part of this because, at the same time, it could be a good learning opportunity. When he arrived, I could see that he is someone very loved. He did very well here and for me it is great. that he is here and that he has joined in the first few weeks"