Thiago to announce retirement after Liverpool exit

At the age of 33, and after having ended his contract with Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara has decided to hang up his boots. A career marked by spells at Barcelona, Bayern and Liverpool.

This Sunday, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Thiago has decided to end his career.

The last two seasons at Anfield have been marked by various physical problems. In 2023/24 he played only one official game, a situation that led the player to call it a day.

However, he won't be leaving football for good and will continue to be involved in the sport, but in other capacities.

The son of World Cup winner Mazinho, Thiago began his training at Flamengo but finished at La Masia, where he moved in 2005. He made his first-team debut for Barcelona in 2008/09 and left Catalonia in 2013 to join Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich. After seven seasons in Bavaria he joined Liverpool.

His career includes two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, a European Super Cup, seven Bundesligas and four LaLigas. He was also European Under-17 and Under-21 champion with Spain.