FlashFocus: Arsenal, Villa continue to circle Espanyol for keeper Joan Garcia

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal or Unai Emery's Aston Villa are emerging as possible destinations for the Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Bayern are looking for a replacement for Neuer and Madrid have also recently been keeping a close eye on one of La Liga's most promising youngsters.

A newly promoted team usually sweats it out in every game. Suffering day in, day out becomes a common occurrence.

Moreover, for a club that comes from the second division and generally maintains the squad that won promotion with few changes, keeping a clean sheet is an almost impossible task... Not so for Espanyol, a team that returned to the top tier this season and is well clear of relegation (13th with 39 points).

The dream of Europe is a difficult one. While Barca's qualification to the Champions League semi-finals and Athletic's run to the Europa League semi-finals gives La Liga a fifth place in the Champions League (and increases their European and Conference League places, too), with Espanyol are five points off the Conference League places.

However, they can take a positive view of the campaign because they have achieved milestones such as defeating Real Madrid and in the process complicating the La Liga title charge of Carlo Ancelotti's side.

A young Garcia, who has regularly featured in the matchday squad, has been instrumental in achieving those goals.

The young goalkeeper has become the first-choice keeper for the Perico side, and his performances have made him an interesting target for the market, with his 25-million-euro buy-out clause facilitating his possible exit in the summer.

Several clubs, including Real Madrid - who have recently joined the list of interested parties - are dreaming of acquiring his services, with Arsenal, who want a replacement and more competition for David Raya, the most interested club.

Aston Villa have also shown the same intentions as the Gunners and want competition for their goal, guarded, currently, by Emiliano Martinez.

An important piece for Espanyol

Garcia has made 33 appearances for Espanyol this season. He has also managed seven clean sheets (including the victory against Real Madrid in Cornella).

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are the teams with the most clean sheets (both with 13), followed by Real Sociedad (12), Barcelona (11) and Athletic Club (11).

The 24-year-old is the goalkeeper with the most saves in La Liga (101 saves in 25 games, an average of 4.27 saves per game) and in the five major European leagues.

In Spain, Diego Conde (Villarreal), with 25 saves in nine games, and Alvaro Valles of Las Palmas, follow him.

In Europe he is ahead of Raya (Arsenal), 24 saves, Thibault Courtois' 78% save percentage and Wojciech Szczesny with 66.7% save percentage.

Despite his great performance, he has not yet managed to make the Spanish senior national team.

Garcia is a regular in Spain's youth teams, with whom he was part of the team called up by Santi Denia for the Olympic Games last year, where 'La Roja' beat France to win the gold medal in the final.

For the moment, coach Luis de la Fuente has kept his three usual goalkeepers: Unai Simon, the Athletic Club goalkeeper, who is the first choice. David Raya, an undisputed starter at Arsenal, is the second goalkeeper and Alex Remiro, a Real Sociedad player, is the third.

Joan Garcia, from his perspective, continues to work hard and catches the eye of Espanyol fans and La Liga followers alike.