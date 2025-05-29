Espanyol coach Gimenez can't see Garcia leaving for Barcelona

Espanyol coach Manolo Gimenez can't see goalkeeper Joan Garcia leaving for local rivals Barcelona.

Barca are considering triggering Garcia's €25m buyout clause to ferry him across town.

But Gimenez said on Radio Galega: "Maybe he's already sold, but the club hasn't told me anything. Personally, I highly doubt he'll sign for Barcelona. I'm not saying I'd cut off one of my hands, but it's close."

The pair have an excellent relationship, both professionally and personally, with Gimenez having also worked with Garcia in the academy.

He added: "I knew him from the youth team and the reserve team, and I've always thought he's a top goalkeeper. I think he'll be a top goalkeeper at the world level. For the money he's worth, I wouldn't hesitate to sign him if I could."