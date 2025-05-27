Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Joan Garcia set to snub Barcelona in favour of Premier League switch
Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia looks set to snub a move to local rivals Barcelona with several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

Barcelona had reportedly been leading the race to sign the 24-year-old but according to Matteo Moretto, Garcia has since rejected them.

Hansi Flick’s side are looking for a long-term replacement for current number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen who has had several injury issues and recently turned 33.

Garcia has been outstanding this season, leading the charts for La Liga saves with a massive 146 in his 38 league games.

The goalkeeper is understood to have a €25 million (£21m) release clause in his contract with several Premier League clubs interested.

Arsenal, Man United, and Chelsea are all being kept abreast of his situation with Gracia preferring a move to England over remaining in Spain.

