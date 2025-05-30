Tribal Football
Most Read
Gerrard set to reject Rangers job as he opts to stay in Saudi Arabia
Delap to snub Man Utd, Newcastle and Forest in favour of Chelsea move this week
DONE DEAL: Real Madrid sign Alexander-Arnold for €10m ready for the Club World Cup
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision

Club Brugge striker Jutgla opens door to Girona move

Carlos Volcano
Club Brugge striker Jutgla opens door to Girona move
Club Brugge striker Jutgla opens door to Girona moveLaLiga
Club Brugge striker Ferran Jutgla admits he's be open to a move to Girona.

The former Barcelona striker was featuring for Cataluyna in their 2-0 win against Costa Rica this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jutgla told Foot Boom: "It was a very hard-fought match, and the players who came on in the second half managed the situation well.

"I've been in Belgium for three years and, although I still have a year left on my contract, you never know. I'd like to experience a new adventure here. There haven't been any offers so far; the season has just finished, we'll see what happens later.

"About Girona? I like the football they play, but from here to saying that it will actually happen, it's all hypothetical and I haven't thought about it seriously.

"I just know that I want to join a club that believes in me to take a step forward in my professional career."

Mentions
LaLigaJutgla FerranGironaClub BruggeBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
LaLiga trio rival Olympiakos for Leganes ace Cruz
Espanyol coach Gimenez can't see Garcia leaving for Barcelona
Valencia, PSV contact Barcelona fullback Fort, but...