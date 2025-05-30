Club Brugge striker Ferran Jutgla admits he's be open to a move to Girona.

The former Barcelona striker was featuring for Cataluyna in their 2-0 win against Costa Rica this week.

Jutgla told Foot Boom: "It was a very hard-fought match, and the players who came on in the second half managed the situation well.

"I've been in Belgium for three years and, although I still have a year left on my contract, you never know. I'd like to experience a new adventure here. There haven't been any offers so far; the season has just finished, we'll see what happens later.

"About Girona? I like the football they play, but from here to saying that it will actually happen, it's all hypothetical and I haven't thought about it seriously.

"I just know that I want to join a club that believes in me to take a step forward in my professional career."