LaLiga trio rival Olympiakos for Leganes ace Cruz

Carlos Volcano
Juan Cruz isn't expected to remain with Leganes for next season's return to the Segunda Division.

The Argentine was outstanding in a struggling Leganes team this season.

Cruz, 25, scored eight goals and made five assists in the 39 matches for Leganes last term.

And his form, reports Sport24, has Jose Luis Mendilibar's Olympiakos interested, though they're not alone.

Rayo Vallecano, Girona, and Real Mallorca are keen to keep the winger in the LaLiga.

Cruz's deal with Leganes runs to 2028.

