Como rival Girona for Man City midfielder Echeverri

Como are lining up a move for Manchester City midfielder Claudio Echeverri.

The Argentine youngster, who made his City debut on their losing FA Cup final to Crystal Palace last month, is expected to depart on-loan next season.

A move to Spain and City's sister club Girona has been mooted, however Como are also keen.

Italian transfer reporter Nicolo Schira states Como are readying an offer to take Echeverri on-loan for next term.

The driver behind the move is Como coach Cesc, who is convinced by the potential of the young midfielder.

