Feyenoord defender Hancko remains on Atletico Madrid radar

Carlos Volcano
Feyenoord defender David Hancko remains on the radar of Atletico Madrid.

Atlético Madrid tried to sign Hancko last summer, but failed to agree terms with Feyenoord .

Now Estadio Deportivo reports that the Spanish giants still want Hancko.

However, it will be difficult for Atlético Madrid to price the Slovakian away from his Dutch club.

Feyenoord has no intention of easing their stance over the January market. Hancko has a contract that runs until the summer of 2028.

 

